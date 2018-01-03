Coachella 2018 lineup: Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem to headline

(CNN) Beyoncé is making good on her promise to headline the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The music festival, which is held over two weekends in April,will also be headlined by the Weeknd and Eminem.

Other musical acts include, Migos, Chromeo, Kygo, St. Vincent, Cardi B, French Montana and Miguel.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday.