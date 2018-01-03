CNN 10 - January 4, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 4, 2018

Happy New Year from the staff of CNN 10! Returning this Thursday with our first show of 2018, our coverage includes explanations of a tax overhaul in the U.S., protests in Iran, and a look at some of the events we'll be monitoring as the year goes on. Thank you for watching!

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More