Breaking News

North Korea to open hotline with South to discuss Winter Olympics

Updated 12:46 AM ET, Wed January 3, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump: My nuclear button is bigger than Kim's
Trump: My nuclear button is bigger than Kim's

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: My nuclear button is bigger than Kim's

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

(CNN)North Korea says it will open its hotline to South Korea for the first time in almost two years on Wednesday at 3.00 p.m local time (1:30 a.m. ET).

The country's leader Kim Jong Un gave the order to begin discussions on sending a North Korean delegation to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next month.
It comes just one day after South Korean President Moon Jae-In called for swift measures to smooth North Korea's participation in the Games.
    Kim had said in his New Year's message that discussions should start "as soon as possible" about sending a North Korean sporting delegation.
    In the same address, the North Korean leader also boasted about having a nuclear button on his desk. US President Donald Trump appeared to inflame tensions Tuesday by tweeting that he had a "bigger," "more powerful" nuclear button than Kim's.
    Read More
    A South Korean ministry spokeswoman said Tuesday that North Korean officials hadn't answered the South's calls on a hotline at Panmunjom since February 2016 when the South suspended operations at the joint Kaesong Industrial Complex.
    Developing story - more to come