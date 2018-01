(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The gloves are off between President Trump and former top White House aide Steve Bannon. Bannon called the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between campaign officials and a Russian lawyer "treasonous." The President responded by saying Bannon had "lost his mind."

-- Trump's warning to Kim Jong Un that his nuclear button is "much bigger" has again brought up questions on what it takes to launch a nuclear warhead

-- Iran's Revolutionary Guard says anti-government protests that have swept the country for the last six days are basically over.