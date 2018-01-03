Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Wednesday, January 3

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 3:35 PM ET, Wed January 3, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The gloves are off between President Trump and former top White House aide Steve Bannon. Bannon called the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between campaign officials and a Russian lawyer "treasonous." The President responded by saying Bannon had "lost his mind."
-- A monster "bomb cyclone" will hit the East Coast overnight. Follow updates on the storm here.
-- Trump's warning to Kim Jong Un that his nuclear button is "much bigger" has again brought up questions on what it takes to launch a nuclear warhead.
    -- Iran's Revolutionary Guard says anti-government protests that have swept the country for the last six days are basically over.
    Read More
    -- Iceland made it illegal to pay women less than men.
    -- Doug Jones and Tina Smith were sworn into the US Senate today.
    -- Freed Taliban hostage Joshua Boyle is facing assault charges in Canada.
    -- America could dethrone Russia and Saudi Arabia as oil king in 2018.
    -- Some Disney hotels are taking down "Do Not Disturb" signs.
    -- Justin Timberlake announced a new album will debut next month.