(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The gloves are off between President Trump and former top White House aide Steve Bannon. Bannon called the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between campaign officials and a Russian lawyer "treasonous." The President responded by saying Bannon had "lost his mind."
-- A monster "bomb cyclone" will hit the East Coast overnight. Follow updates on the storm here.
-- Trump's warning to Kim Jong Un that his nuclear button is "much bigger" has again brought up questions on what it takes to launch a nuclear warhead.
-- Iran's Revolutionary Guard says anti-government protests that have swept the country for the last six days are basically over.
-- Iceland made it illegal to pay women less than men.
-- Doug Jones and Tina Smith were sworn into the US Senate today.
-- Freed Taliban hostage Joshua Boyle is facing assault charges in Canada.
-- America could dethrone Russia and Saudi Arabia as oil king in 2018.
-- Some Disney hotels are taking down "Do Not Disturb" signs.
-- Justin Timberlake announced a new album will debut next month.