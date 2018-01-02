Story highlights Barriers block vehicles from sidewalks, paths

NYC had 2 such attacks in past year

(CNN) New York City plans to install more than 1,500 protective barriers in high-profile locations to guard against vehicle attacks and other terror-related incidents.

The effort, unveiled Tuesday by Mayor Bill de Blasio, is part of a $50 million investment in security infrastructure after vehicles were used to mow down pedestrians in 2017. Known as bollards, the cylindrical metal posts will replace concrete barriers that went up on sidewalks after vehicle-related attacks in Times Square and Lower Manhattan.

"In 2017, New Yorkers witnessed the horrible capacity of people willing to do us harm, whether it was in our subways, on our bike paths or in Times Square," de Blasio said. "But we will not be cowed, and our expanded investment today in barriers and bollards in our public spaces underscores our resolve in keeping New York City safe from future attacks."

Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, unveils plans to add more security bollards across the city.

In New York, eight people were killed and almost a dozen injured in October when a man drove a rented pickup truck down a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center. Five months earlier, a man drove his car through crowded sidewalks in Times Square , leaving one person dead and 20 injured. In between those incidents, a motorist in Barcelona killed 13 people in August as he drove a van down Las Ramblas, a popular tourist walkway.

