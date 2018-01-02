Peter Martins retires from NYC Ballet amid sexual harassment allegations

Story highlights Peter Martins has been a key figure with the New York City Ballet

He's retiring amid several allegations

New York (CNN) Peter Martins, who helped shape the New York City Ballet for more than three decades, has announced his retirement amid accusations of sexual harassment and physical abuse.

The Danish-born Martins, who in 1989 became ballet master in chief of the world-renowned company founded by the legendary George Balanchine, said "largely anonymous and decades old accusations of sexual harassment or physical mistreatment of dancers or others" had inflicted "a tremendous toll of turmoil, disruption and expense" on the ballet and its dance school.

"It also has exacted a painful toll on me and my family," Martins, 71, wrote in a letter to the boards of New York City Ballet and The School of American Ballet.

The school announced last month that Martins would no longer teach a weekly class while an independent law firm investigated "an anonymous letter making general, non-specific allegations of sexual harassment in the past by Peter Martins at both New York City Ballet and the School."

"The safety and well-being of our students is our absolute priority," the December 4 statement said.

