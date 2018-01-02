NJ teen kills parents and sister on New Year's Eve, prosecutor says

(CNN) A New Jersey teenager is facing murder charges after allegedly using a semiautomatic rifle to kill his parents, sister and a family friend in the waning minutes of New Year's Eve, a prosecutor said.

The unidentified 16-year-old was expected to make an initial family court appearance Wednesday. A local prosecutor called the crime a domestic incident in which the suspect's grandfather, a brother and another person managed to escape unharmed from a family home in Long Branch, a beachside city north of Asbury Park.

The brother who escaped -- also named Steven, like his father -- later remembered the victims on social media.

"My New Year's resolution is to be as great of a parent as my parents were to me," he wrote on Instagram.

"They were the greatest parents I could ask for. Never once was I without a hot meal or a roof over my head. They made sure Christmas came every year although they struggled financially. I cannot even describe the type of people they were so just believe me when I say how great they were."

Read More