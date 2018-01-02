Who is Logan Paul? Embattled YouTube star wants to be the next big thing

Story highlights Paul, 22, got his start doing Vine videos

(CNN) The name Logan Paul rocketed atop Twitter's trending topics Tuesday morning after the YouTube star apologized for posting a video that appeared to show a body hanging from a tree in a Japanese forest infamous for suicides.

Paul's hardly a household name, but he's one of YouTube's most popular vloggers, with more than 15 million subscribers to his channel. And his many videos have racked up tens of millions of views.

The 22-year-old from Westlake, Ohio, originally wanted to be an engineer, but dropped out of college to pursue entertainment full time. He got his start on Vine, Twitter's now-defunct six-second video platform that was shut down in late 2016.

His most-watched Vine featured him appearing to dash into Los Angeles traffic to retrieve a cat from danger. It's been "looped" over 50 million times.

Logan Paul, 22, parlayed success on the now-defunct Vine into a large YouTube following.

Since Vine's demise he's mostly put his comedy videos on YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms. He's managed to leverage his online popularity into a budding acting career, with an appearance on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2015, according to his profile on IMDB. He's also had a starring role in the YouTube Red original movie "The Thinning," and appeared in "The Space Between Us" and the upcoming "Airplane Mode," which features a plane full of social media stars.

