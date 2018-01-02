Brutal cold torments the US, and 'the worst is yet to come'

Story highlights All 50 states had at least one below-freezing temperature Tuesday

New York City and Boston will see temperatures plummet to near zero

(CNN) Across much of the United States, you'd feel warmer stepping into a walk-in freezer than you would stepping outside on Tuesday.

And the brutal chill that is freezing much of the country will get even more miserable later this week.

Obdulio Arenas looks over the partially frozen falls at the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park in New Jersey on Tuesday.

On New Year's Day, temperatures across 90% of the United States didn't even get up to 32 degrees, CNN meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said.

"The cold is here to stay and the worst is yet to come," CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.

You know it's bad when even Dallas can't get above freezing. In fact in all 50 states -- including Hawaii -- there was at least one place that recorded a temperature below 32 degrees on Tuesday.

