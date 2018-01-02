Breaking News

Brutal cold torments the US, and 'the worst is yet to come'

By Holly Yan and Judson Jones, CNN

Updated 3:06 PM ET, Tue January 2, 2018

(CNN)Across much of the United States, you'd feel warmer stepping into a walk-in freezer than you would stepping outside on Tuesday.

And the brutal chill that is freezing much of the country will get even more miserable later this week.
Obdulio Arenas looks over the partially frozen falls at the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park in New Jersey on Tuesday.
On New Year's Day, temperatures across 90% of the United States didn't even get up to 32 degrees, CNN meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said.
    "The cold is here to stay and the worst is yet to come," CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.
    You know it's bad when even Dallas can't get above freezing. In fact in all 50 states -- including Hawaii -- there was at least one place that recorded a temperature below 32 degrees on Tuesday.
    Hard freeze warnings remain in effect through Wednesday in typically balmy states, from Texas to northern Florida, the National Weather Service said.
    And for the rest of the week, temperatures far below normal and dangerous cold wind chills will afflict much of the central and eastern United States.
    Exactly how cold is it? It's so cold that:

    Water parks are closed in Florida

    So much for that Florida vacation to escape the cold. Several water parks in Orlando are closed because of the extreme temperatures, CNN affiliate Spectrum News 13 reported.
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on Monday, January 1.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on Monday, January 1.
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago&#39;s Millennium Park on December 31.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor&#39;s house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    People try to keep warm in New York&#39;s Times Square on December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    On the Florida Panhandle, Panama City's high temperature Tuesday will be 43 degrees, about the same as that in Anchorage, Alaska (42 degrees).
    The frigid temperatures could endanger crops such as citrus fruit, peppers and strawberries, Florida Department of Agriculture spokesman Aaron Keller said.
    "The further south you go, the less cold tolerant the crops get," Keller said. "If the cold weather predictions go below Orlando, it could be a problem."

    Snow could fall on South Carolina beaches

    In Charleston, South Carolina, "It could be snowing on the beach in the next couple of days," Cabrera said Tuesday.
    The Southeast will stay 10 to 15 degrees below average temperatures through the weekend, Ward said.
    Delta is offering travel waivers for those flying to and from 14 cities in the Southeast, the airline said.

    Texas may have deadly conditions

    El Paso police say a male was found dead Monday after "possible exposure to elements." The low temperature in that city on Monday was 28 degrees.
    Schools are closing in several states

    How cold is it? It&#39;s so cold that sharks are dying
    Indianapolis Public Schools and Cincinnati Public Schools canceled classes for Tuesday, sparing kids from waiting for the school bus in subfreezing conditions.
    But by the end of the week, temperatures will be near zero again in the Great Lakes region, CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett said.
    In West Virginia, the Wirt County school district had to close because of a water main burst, Superintendent Mary Jane Pope Albin said.

    New York and Boston will drop to about 0 degrees

    Get ready, New York City. Your temperatures will keep plunging through the week. On Friday and Saturday, the "high" temperatures are 14 and 10. Your low temperatures on both days will be 2 degrees.
    Boston is expected to freeze below 0 degrees on Saturday, Ward said.
    In these conditions, it's easy to succumb to hypothermia.
    And just a few minutes outside with uncovered skin can lead to frostbite, the National Weather Service said.
    If you suspect you have frostbite, go indoors immediately -- but don't make some common mistakes.
    "Do not use hot water or radiant heat such as a fireplace since affected areas can be easily burned," the weather service said. "Seek medical attention for severe frostbite.

    CNN's Chuck Johnston, Darran Simon, Devon Sayers and Nick Valencia contributed to this report.