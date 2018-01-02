Breaking News

Brutal cold torments the US, and 'the worst is yet to come'

By Holly Yan and Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 8:54 AM ET, Tue January 2, 2018

Bitterly cold temperatures to linger for days
Bitterly cold temperatures to linger for days

Story highlights

  • More than 100 million people are under wind chill warnings or advisories
  • The Southeast will see temps 10 to 15 degrees below normal

(CNN)Welcome to 2018! Here's a week-long deep freeze to help you celebrate.

The brutal chill that froze much of the country on New Year's Day will get even more miserable later this week.
"The cold is here to stay and the worst is yet to come," CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.
    More than 100 million people from Canada to Mexico are under wind chill warnings and advisories on Tuesday, according to CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett.
    Frigid temperatures strike US
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York during extreme cold weather on Sunday, December 31. Blasts of arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York during extreme cold weather on Sunday, December 31. Blasts of arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is seen blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is seen blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk on University Avenue in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk on University Avenue in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    A man walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29, in Erie, Pennsylvania. The cold weather pattern was expected to continue through the holiday weekend and likely longer, according to the National Weather Service.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29, in Erie, Pennsylvania. The cold weather pattern was expected to continue through the holiday weekend and likely longer, according to the National Weather Service.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house during a snowstorm December 29, in Bloomington, Illinois.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house during a snowstorm December 29, in Bloomington, Illinois.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    A man digs his car out in his driveway on December 29 in Erie, Pennsylvania.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man digs his car out in his driveway on December 29 in Erie, Pennsylvania.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    People walk through a frigid Manhattan on Thursday, December 28, in New York.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    People walk through a frigid Manhattan on Thursday, December 28, in New York.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Karlee Winter, left, 11, and her brother Samuel Espinoza, 8, shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Karlee Winter, left, 11, and her brother Samuel Espinoza, 8, shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially-frozen fountain in Bryant Park in Manhattan on December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially-frozen fountain in Bryant Park in Manhattan on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on Wednesday, December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on Wednesday, December 27.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    A person walks by a steam vent while crossing Harrison Avenue in Boston on December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A person walks by a steam vent while crossing Harrison Avenue in Boston on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    On New Year's Day, 90% of the US failed to warm up to 32 degrees, CNN meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said.
    You know it's bad when even Dallas can't get above freezing.
    Hard freeze warnings remain in effect through Wednesday in typically balmy states, from Texas to northern Florida, the National Weather Service said.
    And for the rest of the week, "much below normal temperatures and dangerous cold wind chills" will afflict much of the central and eastern US.
    The wind chills plummeted to -28 in Fargo, North Dakota, and -6 in Tennessee on Tuesday.
    If you live anywhere north or northeast of Oklahoma, you'd feel warmer walking into a freezer than walking outside.
    Here's what else different parts of the country can expect:

    The Southeast: Snow on the beach

    The Southeast will stay 10 to 15 degrees below average temperatures through the weekend, Ward said.
    In coastal South Carolina, "it could be snowing on the beach in the next couple of days," Cabrera said Tuesday.

    The Midwest: School closures

    How cold is it? It&#39;s so cold that sharks are dying
    How cold is it? It's so cold that sharks are dying
    The Plains and Midwest will warm slightly -- but that's totally relative. Temperatures in Minneapolis will rise from below zero to 12 degrees on Tuesday, Ward said.
    Indianapolis Public Schools and Cincinnati Public Schools canceled classes for Tuesday,
    But by the end of the week, temperatures will be near zero again in the Great Lakes region, Garrett said.

    The Northeast: The deep plunge

    Get ready, New York City. Your temperatures will keep plunging through the week, with "high" temperatures of 14 and 10 on Friday and Saturday. Your low temperatures on both days will be 2 degrees.
    Boston is expected to freeze below 0 degrees on Saturday, Ward said.