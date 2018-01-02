Brutal cold torments the US, and 'the worst is yet to come'

Story highlights More than 100 million people are under wind chill warnings or advisories

The Southeast will see temps 10 to 15 degrees below normal

(CNN) Welcome to 2018! Here's a week-long deep freeze to help you celebrate.

The brutal chill that froze much of the country on New Year's Day will get even more miserable later this week.

"The cold is here to stay and the worst is yet to come," CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.

More than 100 million people from Canada to Mexico are under wind chill warnings and advisories on Tuesday, according to CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett.

On New Year's Day, 90% of the US failed to warm up to 32 degrees, CNN meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said.

