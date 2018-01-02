Breaking News

Brutal cold to maintain grip this week

By Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 12:47 AM ET, Tue January 2, 2018

2018 brings record cold to much of US
(CNN)The frigid temperatures that ushered in 2018 across the United States aren't going away anytime soon.

Hard freeze warnings remain in effect through Wednesday from Texas to northern Florida, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will get even colder at the end of the week and into the weekend in the Great Lakes region and parts of the Northeast.
And the Southeast will remain 10 to 15 degrees below average temperatures through the weekend, according to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.
    "The cold is here to stay and the worse is yet to come," Ward said.
    The National Weather Service tweeted Monday night that parts of the US this week will see a "prolonged period" of below-normal temperatures.
    More than 100 million people living as far west as Montana and the Texas Panhandle to Maine in the east and Central Florida in the south will be under a wind-chill advisory or warning on Tuesday, Ward said.
    The Plains and Midwest will warm up, but only slightly, with temperatures in Minneapolis, Minnesota, rising from below zero to 12 degrees on Tuesday, Ward said.
    "Temperatures won't be as brutal as they have been but over the next several days, the cold will continue to be dangerous from the Midwest to the Northeast," Ward said.
    How cold is it? It&#39;s so cold that sharks are dying
    By the end of the week, temperatures will barely reach the teens in the Northeast and will be near zero in the Great Lakes, according to CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett.
    Frigid temperatures strike US
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York during extreme cold weather on Sunday, December 31. Blasts of arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York during extreme cold weather on Sunday, December 31. Blasts of arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is seen blanketed with snow in Chicago&#39;s Millennium Park on December 31.
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is seen blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor&#39;s sidewalk on University Avenue in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk on University Avenue in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    A man walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29, in Erie, Pennsylvania. The cold weather pattern was expected to continue through the holiday weekend and likely longer, according to the National Weather Service.
    A man walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29, in Erie, Pennsylvania. The cold weather pattern was expected to continue through the holiday weekend and likely longer, according to the National Weather Service.
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor&#39;s house during a snowstorm December 29, in Bloomington, Illinois.
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house during a snowstorm December 29, in Bloomington, Illinois.
    A man digs his car out in his driveway on December 29 in Erie, Pennsylvania.
    A man digs his car out in his driveway on December 29 in Erie, Pennsylvania.
    People walk through a frigid Manhattan on Thursday, December 28, in New York.
    People walk through a frigid Manhattan on Thursday, December 28, in New York.
    Karlee Winter, left, 11, and her brother Samuel Espinoza, 8, shovel snow from their neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Karlee Winter, left, 11, and her brother Samuel Espinoza, 8, shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially-frozen fountain in Bryant Park in Manhattan on December 27.
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially-frozen fountain in Bryant Park in Manhattan on December 27.
    People try to keep warm in New York&#39;s Times Square on Wednesday, December 27.
    People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on Wednesday, December 27.
    A person walks by a steam vent while crossing Harrison Avenue in Boston on December 27.
    A person walks by a steam vent while crossing Harrison Avenue in Boston on December 27.
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Boston is expected to see temperatures below zero degrees on Saturday, Ward said.
    In the southeast, temperatures will struggle to reach the 40s and only make it to the 50s in much of Florida, according to Garrett.