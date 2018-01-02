Brutal cold to maintain grip this week

(CNN) The frigid temperatures that ushered in 2018 across the United States aren't going away anytime soon.

Hard freeze warnings remain in effect through Wednesday from Texas to northern Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will get even colder at the end of the week and into the weekend in the Great Lakes region and parts of the Northeast.

And the Southeast will remain 10 to 15 degrees below average temperatures through the weekend, according to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

"The cold is here to stay and the worse is yet to come," Ward said.

