Ventura, California (CNN) The frightening hiss and crackle of the massive Thomas Fire in Southern California has been replaced by the loud droning of heavy equipment below the burn area.

Public work crews in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties are frantically clearing out every debris basin and storm drain possible, because the fire has left behind another threat -- mudslides.

"The Thomas Fire burned all of our front country range here," said Tom Fayram, Santa Barbara's deputy director of public works.

"All these hills normally have a protective cover of chaparral. That's all gone. Almost 100% gone," he said.

What's left is black-gray hillside that officials and residents alike fear will become ashy waves of floodwater with the first rain of a so far bone-dry season.

Dave Peterson's two homes in the Montecito foothills were barely spared the wrath of roaring flames, but another ominous monster, in the form of a charred slope, looms less than 75 yards from his family compound.

The Thomas Fire burned less than 75 yards from Dave Peterson's home.

"Underneath three, four, 10 feet of soil, it's all rock," Peterson explained, looking at the burn zone.

"When that soil gets wet, it just slides off the rock. It's a treacherous situation, all right."

Getting rid of debris

Ventura County officials predict any rain will pour twice the usual amount of water into flood channels because of the burned hills.

Work crews are cutting down dead or doomed trees and bulldozers are scooping up debris near a cement-ringed storm drain large enough for a human to walk through.

They are taking no chances in flood channels, hauling away anything that could block the drain and cause pooling, then flooding all around.

Officials and residents are concerned about the possibility of mudslides.

While such cleanup occurs before every rainy season, the scale of the Thomas Fire has cranked up the intensity.

"Generally we are dealing with hundreds of acres (burned), not in the thousands or hundred thousands," said Jeff Pratt, director of public works in Ventura County.

"This is an order of magnitude or two greater than anything we've ever dealt with."

Both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties have experienced fire and then flood after rains before.

Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Flames from a back-firing operation rise behind a home off Ladera Lane near Bella Vista Drive in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday, December 14. Powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions are fueling wildfires in Southern California in what has been a devastating year for such natural disasters in the state. Hide Caption 1 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Fire, smoke and ash from the Thomas Fire blanket Santa Barbara on Wednesday, December 13. Hide Caption 2 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A smoke-filled sky filters sunlight to orange around a surfer as the Thomas Fire continues to grow and threaten communities from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara on Tuesday, December 12, in Carpinteria, California. Hide Caption 3 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California People watch as firefighters battle flames in Carpinteria, California, on Monday, December 11. Hide Caption 4 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California As smoke obscures the sun, a Coulson C-130 air tanker turns to make a drop on a Carpinteria hillside on December 11. Hide Caption 5 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California As the Thomas Fire burns in the background, Dan Bellaart and his wife, Mary McEwen, comfort each other in their backyard in Montecito, California, on December 11. Hide Caption 6 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California The Thomas Fire burns in the mountains near Carpinteria on Sunday, December 10. Hide Caption 7 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Firefighters battle a wildfire as it advances on homes in Carpinteria on December 10. Hide Caption 8 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A cloud of smoke overshadows downtown Ventura, California, on December 10. Hide Caption 9 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Horses are evacuated from the Laughing Dog Ranch as smoke from the Thomas Fire descends on the area in Ojai, California, on Saturday, December 9. Hide Caption 10 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California The shell of a burnt-out bus is seen after fire swept through residential neighborhoods near Ojai on Friday, December 8. Hide Caption 11 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Flames rise as a fire approaches the Lake Casitas area of Ojai on December 8. Hide Caption 12 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A burnt Mercedes is seen after the Skirball Fire swept through the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air on Thursday, December 7. Hide Caption 13 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Palm trees sway in a gust of wind as a firefighter carries a hose in Ventura on December 7. Hide Caption 14 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Residents watch the Thomas Fire burn a hillside above La Conchita, California, on December 7. Hide Caption 15 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Fires surround a hilltop mansion in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 6. Hide Caption 16 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California "Daddy, the home is gone," Amanda Lewis tells her family on December 6. The Thomas Fire raged through her parents' foothill neighborhood in Ventura. Hide Caption 17 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Smoke rises across Southern California in this image taken from the International Space Station on December 6. Hide Caption 18 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on flames after the Skirball Fire swept through Bel-Air on December 6. Hide Caption 19 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Flames from the Thomas Fire burn above a truck north of Ventura on December 6. Hide Caption 20 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Joyce George, right, comforts neighbor Dawn Reily on December 6. Reily's Ventura home was destroyed by fire. Hide Caption 21 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Flames consume vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5. Hide Caption 22 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Smoke billows from a burning house in Los Angeles as the Creek Fire moves through the area on December 5. Hide Caption 23 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A man watches as a wildfire burns in Ventura on December 5. Hide Caption 24 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5. Hide Caption 25 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A firefighter battles a blaze in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5. Hide Caption 26 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Antoine Hanna comforts his wife, Tammy, after firefighters saved their home in Ventura on December 5. Hide Caption 27 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California This Ventura apartment complex, seen on December 5, was destroyed by fire. Hide Caption 28 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5. Hide Caption 29 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5. Hide Caption 30 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests on December 5. Hide Caption 31 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A man prepares to evacuate his house in Santa Paula, California, on December 5. Hide Caption 32 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A man tries to catch a horse that got loose in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5. Hide Caption 33 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5. Hide Caption 34 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5. Hide Caption 35 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Firefighters work to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5. Hide Caption 36 of 37 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5. Hide Caption 37 of 37

A spring 2014 brush fire above the Camarillo Springs neighborhood burned off all plant life.

When rains hit later that year, countless tons of loosened rocks cascaded onto 13 homes. Ten of them were red-tagged, ruled uninhabitable.

The National Weather Service office in Oxnard predicts lower than average rainfall for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties for the next three months.

But forecasters say it takes only one storm with a lot of rain in a short amount of time to mush up fire-stricken hillsides and start a slide.

"A typical threshold would be about a half an inch of rain," Robbie Monroe of the National Weather Service Oxnard office told CNN.

"About a half an inch per hour can start to produce issues, mudslides "

Praying for rain -- just not too much

Planting anything on the hillsides now won't stave off the danger. If it does rain hard, authorities would use K-rail barriers, sandbags or wooden plank fencing to keep water and debris away, and to divert the flow, said Jim O'Toussa, a geologist with the Ventura County Public Works Agency.

Other options for gentler slopes are laying down jute, wattles (encased tubes of straw) and silt fencing, he said.

"We can also, depending on site characteristics, use large rocks in a series of check dams -- low mounds of large rock in channels -- to reduce (floodwater) velocity, thereby reducing erosion and storing some eroded material," O'Toussa said.

The cruel irony is that the region is suffering from several years of drought, and officials say they need the rain to regrow the plants and trees that can keep the hillsides together and flood-proof.

"We're kind of damned if we do and if we don't get rain," said Fayram, "because we need the rain, but we don't need a serious debris flow problem, either."

To add more peril, Fayram says the steepness of the Thomas Fire burn area could quickly create high-velocity mud and rock flows.

"In these mountains, we go from 3,000 feet to sea level in sometimes just four or five miles," Fayram said.

The residents of these communities are well aware that several miles away from the lowest edge of the Thomas Fire line, a chain-reaction flood is possible.

"It's just too much to handle after everything that's happened," said Pamela Ueckert of Ventura, pushing her child in a stroller on a walk with her mother.

Her home stands, although it reeked of the Thomas Fire's gagging calling card -- oppressive smoke.

"I just feel bad for people who lost their homes," Ueckert said. "They shouldn't have to handle any more."

In these two drought-battered counties, they'll pray for rain -- just not so much as to unleash the muddy beast lurking in Thomas Fire's scorched wake.