Story highlights Murray withdraws from Brisbane International

Fresh injury problems for Djokovic

Australian Open starts January 15

(CNN) It is the start of a new year, the start of a new tennis season, but the injury problems which hampered some of the sport's biggest names still appear to be an issue despite the first grand slam of 2018 looming on the horizon.

Former world No.1 Andy Murray, who has not played since July because of injury, has withdrawn from this week's Brisbane International due to long-term issues with his right hip and has said he may need surgery.

With the Australian Open starting on January 15, the Briton's withdrawal from Brisbane raises doubts about the 30-year-old's participation in the first major of the year, a tournament he has finished runner-up on five occasions.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, Murray said he will stay in Australia over the next few days and decide over the weekend whether to remain Down Under or return to Britain.

"In the short term I'm going to be staying in Australia for the next couple of days to see if my hip settles down a bit and will decide by the weekend whether to stay out here or fly home to assess what I do next," he said.