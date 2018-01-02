Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos Georgia's Lorenzo Carter (No. 7) blocks an Oklahoma field-goal attempt in the second overtime of the Rose Bowl on Monday, January 1. Georgia scored on the next possession to win 54-48 and advance to the championship game of the College Football Playoff. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Brandon Ingram, a forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, dunks the ball during an NBA game against Memphis on Wednesday, December 27. Hide Caption 2 of 23

Cris Cyborg punches Holly Holm during their UFC title fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 30. Cyborg won a unanimous decision to retain her featherweight championship. Hide Caption 3 of 23

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe is doused with Gatorade after his team won the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday, December 26. The Blue Devils defeated Northern Illinois 36-14. Hide Caption 4 of 23

New York Rangers forward Paul Carey, left, celebrates after scoring on Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner on Monday, January 1. The Rangers triumphed 3-2 in the NHL Winter Classic, which was played at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets baseball team. Hide Caption 5 of 23

An Arizona basketball fan wears a baby mask during a college basketball game on Saturday, December 30. Hide Caption 6 of 23

Jockey Patrick Mullins goes flying off Sharjah, right, as they crash over the final fence of a hurdle race in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday, December 27. The fall also took out Real Steel and jockey Paul Townend, left. According to the BBC, all were reported to be fine following the crash. Hide Caption 7 of 23

Ohio State running back Mike Weber stiff-arms USC's Isaiah Langley during the Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, December 29. Ohio State won 24-7 in what was a matchup of two conference champions. Hide Caption 8 of 23

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle falls to the ground after being challenged by Manchester City fullback Danilo during a Premier League match in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, on Wednesday, December 27. Gayle received a yellow card for diving. Hide Caption 9 of 23

Ski jumper Sarah Hendrickson celebrates after winning at the US Olympic Trials on Sunday, December 31. Hide Caption 10 of 23

D.J. Stephens goes between his legs on his way to winning the slam dunk contest of France's basketball league on Friday, December 29. Hide Caption 11 of 23

Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick does the splits as he tries to make a save during an NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, December 30. Hide Caption 12 of 23

Syracuse's Tiana Mangakahia, left, wrestles for the ball with Notre Dame's Jackie Young during a college basketball game in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, December 28. Hide Caption 13 of 23

Horses race in the United Arab Emirates' Liwa desert during the Moreeb Dune Festival on Monday, January 1. Hide Caption 14 of 23

Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler reaches for the goal line during the Liberty Bowl on Saturday, December 30. He was ruled out at the 3-yard line, but the Cyclones would go on to beat Memphis 21-20. Hide Caption 15 of 23

Roger Federer serves to Yuichi Sugita during a Hopman Cup match in Perth, Australia, on Saturday, December 30. Federer and the Swiss team defeated Sugita and the Japanese team 3-0. Hide Caption 16 of 23

Penn State cornerback Zech McPhearson, left, and Washington quarterback Jake Browning exchange words during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 30. Hide Caption 17 of 23

Jahmani "Hot Shot" Swanson, one of the Harlem Globetrotters, hangs on the rim after a dunk in New York on Tuesday, December 26. Hide Caption 18 of 23

New England running back Dion Lewis dives over New York Jets safety Marcus Maye to score a touchdown on Sunday, December 31. New England won 26-6 to clinch home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs. Hide Caption 19 of 23

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, left, scores his second of three goals during a Premier League match in London on Tuesday, December 26. Tottenham defeated Southampton 5-3, and Kane broke the league record for most goals scored in a calendar year (39). Hide Caption 20 of 23

The puck bounces off the visor of Dallas center Radek Faksa during an NHL game on Friday, December 29. Hide Caption 21 of 23

Australia's Steve Smith drops a catch during the fourth Test match of the Ashes series on Wednesday, December 27. Hide Caption 22 of 23