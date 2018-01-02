Trump lawyers talked with special counsel team

(CNN) President Donald Trump's legal team held talks with the members of special counsel Robert Mueller's team a few days before Christmas, a source briefed on the matter told CNN.

In the discussion, Trump's lawyers were hoping to get a better sense of the next steps in the Mueller inquiry and how much longer the cloud of this investigation will hang over the President.

The precise details of what was discussed couldn't be learned. But the President's lawyers haven't dampened their optimism that Mueller's Russia investigation will come to an end soon, and that there's no danger to the President.

"I know we, collectively, the lawyers, are looking forward to an expeditious wrapping up of this matter," Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for the President, told The Wall Street Journal a few days after the discussion with Mueller's team.

The Trump lawyers are no longer putting dates on when they expect the investigation to end, after previously predicting an end by Thanksgiving, then Christmas or the end of the year.

