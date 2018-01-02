Story highlights He's a loyal supporter of Donald Trump

Washington (CNN) Former Milwaukee Sheriff David A. Clarke, Jr., a vocal surrogate for President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, was temporarily blocked from tweeting after Twitter users' complaints alerted the company that three of his messages violated the terms of service, CNN has learned.

Clarke was placed in read-only mode until he deleted three tweets that seemed to call for violence against members of the media.

In one of them, which has since been deleted, Clarke told his followers, "When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up MAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is to go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA"S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown."

The tweet featured a graphic of Trump's face superimposed on that of a wrestler holding another wrestler labeled "CNN," while Clarke's face was superimposed on a wrestler who is kicking "CNN" in the face.

One Twitter user who complained about Clarke shared with CNN the email response from Twitter in which the company stated, "We have reviewed the account you reported and have locked it because we found it to be in violation of the Twitter Rules: https://support.twitter.com/articles/18311 . If the account owner complies with our requested actions and stated policies, the account will be unlocked."

