Story highlights Trump has visited his golf courses 92 times as president

He has golfed with lawmakers at least seven of those times, according to CNN's count

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's frequent visits to his golf courses have furthered his political agenda, providing him key face time to lobby lawmakers, the White House claimed on Tuesday.

Trump has visited his golf courses 92 times as president, golfing with lawmakers at least seven of those times, according to CNN's latest count

Pressed by reporters about what work Trump had accomplished on the links, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said: "It would certainly be developing deeper and better relationships with members of Congress, in which those relationships have helped push forward the President's agenda."

Sanders specifically mentioned tax reform as an example of legislative success assisted by time on the course.

To date, CNN's tally shows Trump has golfed with:

Read More