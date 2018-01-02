Michele Bachmann eyeing run for Franken's Senate seat

Story highlights Bachmann says she's wary of becoming a target of false claims if she runs

(CNN) Former GOP congresswoman and presidential candidate Michele Bachmann said Tuesday she is considering running for Democratic former Sen. Al Franken's Minnesota seat.

Bachmann, who was a member of Congress representing Minnesota until 2015, told " The Jim Bakker Show " that she's mulling over whether she should run. Franken announced he would leave the Senate following accusations that he had groped several women, and his final day as a senator is Tuesday

"I've had people contact me and urge me to run for that Senate seat," Bachmann said. "The only reason I would run is for the ability to take these principles into the United States Senate," she said, later adding, "The question is should it be me? Should it be now? But there's also a price you pay. And the price is bigger than ever because the swamp is so toxic."

"We're trying to be wise," Bachmann continued, suggesting that Franken was dropped by Democrats because the party wants to be able to hurl false accusations against Republicans in coming elections.

"I'm not saying that he didn't do some bad boy things. I think he did. But he didn't do what Harvey Weinstein did. ... But the Democrat party, they even admit they threw Al Franken under the bus because they wanted to look pure," she said.

