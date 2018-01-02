Story highlights Sanders said the administration is keeping "our options open"

Trump waived the sanctions at the last deadline

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has not yet made a decision on whether to sign an Iran sanctions waiver later this month, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday.

particularly as popular protests continue to grip Iran. But Sanders said the administration is keeping "our options open" as far as sanctions against Iran are concerned,particularly as popular protests continue to grip Iran.

Trump faces a mid-January deadline when he must decide about renewing temporary waivers for US sanctions against Iran. The renewal of those waivers -- which provide relief from US sanctions not set to expire for several years -- must occur every 120 days under the terms of the agreement.

"We certainly keep our options open in terms of sanctions. In terms of signing a waiver later in January, the President hasn't made a final decision on that," Sanders said. "He's going to keep every option on the table."

Trump waived the sanctions at the last deadline, but has since decertified Iran's compliance with the nuclear agreement, raising questions about whether the US will continue to extend sanctions relief stemming from the deal to Iran.

Read More