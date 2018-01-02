It's not just pot: California's legislating guns, tampons and diaper changes in 2018

Story highlights Companies now aren't allowed to ask your salary history in California

New law says men must have access to diaper-changing stations in large buildings

(CNN) Welcome to the new California, where you can smoke weed just for fun and change babies' diapers in the men's room.

But there's a lot more changing than just regulations about baby-changing tables and marijuana sales in 2018. Here's a look at the new laws now in effect in the country's most populous state:

New salary rules

In California, employers can no longer ask about your prior salary -- thereby preventing them from using your salary history to decide whether to make you a job offer or to determine how much to offer you.

The law is intended to narrow the gender pay gap.