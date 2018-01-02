Breaking News

Franken marks final day in Senate in wake of groping allegations

Updated 9:05 AM ET, Tue January 2, 2018

  • Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith will replace Franken on Wednesday
  • Franken has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women

(CNN)Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken marks his final day in the US Senate on Tuesday after he announced he would step down in the wake of groping allegations.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith will replace him on Wednesday.
"When I leave the Senate in a few weeks," Franken said during his Senate floor speech announcing his exit, "I will continue trying to be an educated citizen and an advocate and an activist."
    Multiple women have accused Franken of touching them inappropriately. He apologized for some of the accusations but in his resignation speech said his response to those women's accounts "gave some people the false impression that I was admitting to doing things that in fact I haven't done."
    "Some of the allegations against me are simply not true," he said on the Senate floor December 7. "Others I remember very differently."
    A special election will be held in Minnesota to permanently fill the seat timed to next year's midterm elections in November. Smith has said she'll run for that position.

    CNN's Catherine Treyz and Manu Raju contributed to this report.