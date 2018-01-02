Is this North Korea's Oprah moment?

CNN national security analyst John Kirby is a retired rear admiral in the US Navy who was a spokesman for both the State and Defense departments in the Obama administration. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Sports is often said to be the great equalizer, but can it also be a great therapist?

That's what the government of South Korea apparently wants to know.

In his annual New Year's message, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said he hoped "for (a) peaceful resolution with our southern border," and urged talks "as soon as possible" about sending a delegation to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in isn't wasting any time. He told Cabinet members Tuesday that he welcomed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's willingness to engage in direct talks. He's trying to set a meeting as early as next week to help make it possible for North Korean athletes to compete in the Games, which will be held next month.

No word yet on how firm those plans are or exactly who will make up the delegations. But, in a sense, none of that really matters much. They aren't exactly going to negotiate away Kim's nukes at this jaw-jab.

Read More