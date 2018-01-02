This moment is about Iran, not about Trump

(CNN) The direction of the current protests now sweeping Iran -- a seemingly unorganized, leaderless wave of demonstrations against high prices, corruption and repressive government -- is uncertain and impossible to predict.

It's not clear whether this will be a more successful version of the Arab Spring; a Persian Spring that could lead over time to transformative change in the Iranian regime -- or a short-lived outbreak of demonstrations, soon crushed by the repressive and overwhelming power of the Iranian state.

But one thing is clear -- the US needs to take a deep breath and accept the reality that it has limited leverage to affect either the regime or the demonstrators in the streets. That doesn't mean Washington needs to behave like a potted plant. Instead the key is to identify some practical steps that can strike the right balance between doing too much and not enough in the face of what's happening on the ground.

To begin: Don't incite

On Sunday, President Trump's tweets acknowledging human rights violations in Iran were sufficient, (as were the tempered statements by the White House) to stand up for Iranian citizens' rights to protest -- and to push back against the regime's determination to deny them those rights.