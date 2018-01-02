Hoda Kotb replacing Matt Lauer is sweet justice

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) If 2017 was the year of badly behaved men meeting their downfall, 2018 might just bring something better: well-qualified women replacing them.

Jill Filipovic

For starters: Hoda Kotb is replacing Matt Lauer on the 7 a.m. hour of NBC's "Today" show after Lauer was fired for allegedly sexually harassing his female coworkers. There is little justice sweeter than a woman taking over for a man with a habit of mistreating women, and little that feels quite as fair and fitting.

And Gretchen Carlson was named the new chair of the Miss America Organization after the group's CEO was found to have made grossly sexist and insulting comments about pageant participants and other women in emails to colleagues. Carlson is the former "Fox & Friends" anchor who won a $20 million settlement after Fox CEO Roger Ailes allegedly harassed her at work.

This is as it should be. Men shouldn't just step down if they abuse their power and influence. They should also see their jobs taken by women who won't do that.

JUST WATCHED Co-host's emotional reaction to Lauer's firing Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Co-host's emotional reaction to Lauer's firing 01:59

It is hardly an unfair move, or an elevating of the undeserving in reaction to a scorching year of sexual harassment cases. Women are more than half of the population, after all, and we've outnumbered men among college graduates for more than a decade now.

Read More