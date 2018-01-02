Civil rights resolutions for a better America in 2018

Ben Crump is a civil rights attorney and advocate known for his work representing the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and others, and is the founder and principal of Ben Crump Law. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Will 2018 be the year when racism ends and America truly has liberty and justice for all?

Why not? Crazier things have happened, even in 2017.

Ben Crump

For civil rights, it was a whipsaw year of mighty and momentous, sickening and sad events nationwide. Last year's headlines should inspire, embolden and spur -- if not downright shock -- you to stand for racial justice in 2018.

We should all make a New Year's resolution to learn the lessons of 2017 and turn our nation into:

...an America that is still a refuge for people seeking a better life