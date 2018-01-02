Israel accelerates plans that imperil two-state solution

Jerusalem (CNN) Energized by American recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the country's right-wing government has accelerated plans that imperil a two-state solution, solidifying Israel's power and control over Jerusalem.

In an all-night session, the Knesset, Israel's parliament, enacted a law early Tuesday making it much more difficult to negotiate Jerusalem as part of a peace process. The holy city is the most sensitive -- and perhaps most important -- issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with parts of the city claimed by both sides as their capital.

The law was passed as an amendment to Israel's Basic Law -- the closest thing Israel has to a constitution -- which gives it more political weight. The amendment stipulates that any attempt to transfer sovereign control of Jerusalem to a foreign entity needs to be approved by a super-majority of 80 Knesset members out of 120.

Previously, the requirement was a majority of 61 members.

And, in a move that is surely to be met with Palestinian outrage, the amendment also authorizes the Knesset to change the municipal borders of Jerusalem with a simple majority, provided any neighborhoods removed from the city remain under Israeli sovereignty. That allows Israel to remove Palestinian neighborhoods from the city, per the Greater Jerusalem Plan being advanced by members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition.

