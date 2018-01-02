(CNN) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed Iran's "enemies" on Tuesday for stirring up unrest in the country, as the death toll from days of anti-government protests climbed to 21.

In his first remarks since demonstrations erupted last Thursday, Khamenei said he would speak to the nation in due course about the recent events, but that it was Iran's "enemies" who were to blame for the days of protests and violence.

Nine people were killed on Monday, including seven protesters, a member of a pro-government militia, and a policeman. Twelve others were killed over the weekend as the protests intensified.

Around 450 people have been arrested over the past three days, according to state media, in what has become the biggest challenge to the government's authority since mass demonstrations in 2009.

The rallies began over the country's stagnant economy and rising living costs, but they developed into a broader outcry against the government and intensified over the weekend.

