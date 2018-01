(CNN) Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed Iran's "enemies" on Tuesday for stirring up unrest in the country, as the death toll from days of anti-government protests climbed to 21.

In his first remarks since the demonstrations erupted last Thursday, Khamenei accused the nation's enemies of "joining forces" against Iran and blamed them for the violence in recent days.

"The enemy is waiting for an opportunity, for a flaw, through which they can enter. Look at these events over the last few days. All those who are against the Islamic Republic, those who have money, those who have the politics, those who have the weapons, those who have the intelligence, they have all joined forces in order to create problems for the Islamic Republic and the Islamic Revolution," he said.

Khamenei delivered a statement in Tehran on Tuesday.

"God willing I have got things to say to my dear people in due course. The animosity is there, but what can prevent this animosity is the spirit of bravery, the spirit of sacrifice and the spirit of faith, a good example of which was your children."

Khamenei did not make clear exactly who he was referring to, but Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier slammed US President Donald Trump for tweeting his support for the protesters on Monday.

