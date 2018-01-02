Story highlights Social media star apologizes after releasing video that appears to show a body

He removed the original video from YouTube, but it remains available online elsewhere

(CNN) An apology from Logan Paul did little to quell the outrage after the social media star posted a YouTube video, showing what appears to be a body hanging from a tree in a Japanese forest known for suicides.

On Monday, Paul apologized for the vlog: "I didn't do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity."

"I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention and while I thought, 'if this video saves just ONE life, it'll be worth it,' I was misguided by shock and awe, as portrayed in the video," according to his statement posted on Twitter.

Paul's apology didn't placate the growing anger, as it was also criticized as being tone deaf and self-praising

He removed the original video from YouTube, but it remains available online elsewhere. In it, Paul and his group come upon a body hanging in the Aokigahara forest. They call out to him and Paul asks someone to call the police twice.