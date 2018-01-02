Breaking News

Pep Guardiola: EPL fixture list a 'disaster' for player well being

Updated 11:30 AM ET, Tue January 2, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Liverpool paid $101 million for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk -- a world record for a defender. The Merseyside club had tried to sign the Dutch international during the 2017 summer transfer window, but a potential deal was scuppered after Liverpool was forced to apologize for making an alleged illegal approach for the 26-year-old.
Photos: Major transfers during the 2018 January window
Liverpool paid $101 million for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk -- a world record for a defender. The Merseyside club had tried to sign the Dutch international during the 2017 summer transfer window, but a potential deal was scuppered after Liverpool was forced to apologize for making an alleged illegal approach for the 26-year-old.
Hide Caption
1 of 3
Portuguese international Adrien Silva finally joined Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon for a reported $29 million. Silva has been in limbo for the last four months after paperwork relating to his transfer was submitted &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/06/football/adrien-silva-fifa-leicester-city-sporting-lisbon-fifa-transfer/index.html&quot;&gt;14 seconds too late on the final day of the summer transfer window on August 31.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Major transfers during the 2018 January window
Portuguese international Adrien Silva finally joined Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon for a reported $29 million. Silva has been in limbo for the last four months after paperwork relating to his transfer was submitted 14 seconds too late on the final day of the summer transfer window on August 31.
Hide Caption
2 of 3
Diego Costa is back at Spanish club Atletico Madrid for a second spell. The Spain international rejoined Atletico from Chelsea in a $77 million deal after the two clubs agreed his transfer September. When Costa signed Atletico was operating under a FIFA ban on registering news players until January, so the Spanish club&#39;s record signing is only now eligible to play.
Photos: Major transfers during the 2018 January window
Diego Costa is back at Spanish club Atletico Madrid for a second spell. The Spain international rejoined Atletico from Chelsea in a $77 million deal after the two clubs agreed his transfer September. When Costa signed Atletico was operating under a FIFA ban on registering news players until January, so the Spanish club's record signing is only now eligible to play.
Hide Caption
3 of 3
van dijkadrien silva portugal leicester football diego costa murcia file

Story highlights

  • Guardiola's Man City top EPL table
  • Man City play four matches in 11 days
  • EPL fixture schedule draws criticism

(CNN)It's been dubbed "the best league in the world," but the English Premier League's fixture scheduling has been labeled a "disaster" for player health by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Four games over Christmas and the new year has long been a tradition in English football, but this season's festive schedule has drawn the ire of Guardiola, whose team hold a 12-point lead at the top of table, but now face Watford on Tuesday, having played on Sunday.
"If you tell me that technically, physically it's good for the players: no, it's a disaster," said Guardiola ahead of his team's fourth match in 11 days.
    Two of City's leading stars -- Brazilian Gabriel Jesus and Belgian Kevin de Bruyne -- picked up injuries in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend.
    READ: Arsenal's 'Invincibles' would beat Man City
    Read More
    Do you agree with Guardiola? Have your say on our Facebook page.
    Pires: &#39;Invincibles&#39; would beat Pep&#39;s Man City
    Pires: 'Invincibles' would beat Pep's Man City

      JUST WATCHED

      Pires: 'Invincibles' would beat Pep's Man City

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Pires: 'Invincibles' would beat Pep's Man City 01:00

    Long-term repercussions

    Sports strength coach Simon Brundish, who has worked with a number of Premier League clubs over a 21-year career, described the schedule as "utter craziness."
    "These elite athletes need four days between games to 'fully' recover," Brunish told CNN Sport.
    "One is demanding injury, while one day between games after three games in nine days is accepting it in return for money," added Brundish, a reference to the billion-dollar television deal the Premier League and its clubs signed with broadcasters.
    "The injuries they cause now have repercussions for the season and often careers of these footballers. Ask Mo Salah of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alii or Mesut Ozil of Arsenal when the World Cup comes round in June."
    Europe's other top leagues enjoy a winter break. Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 returns to action on January 12, while Spain's La Liga will re-start on January 6.

    Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva (L) vies with Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 10, 2016. Pep Guardiola savoured a derby success over arch-rival Jose Mourinho on Saturday as Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 in an engrossing Premier League clash. / AFP / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

      JUST WATCHED

      COPA90: The Manchester Derby

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    (14 Videos)

    READ: The unstoppable rise of the 'Insta-trainer'
    READ: Honing LeBron James' billion-dollar body

    'It's not fair'

    City aren't the only club complaining.
    Relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion has made an official complaint to the Premier League over their Christmas schedule.
    West Ham manager David Moyes&#39; team will play three games in six days.
    West Ham manager David Moyes' team will play three games in six days.
    West Brom face relegation rivals West Ham Tuesday, having played out a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday. Meanwhile, West Ham have had a week to prepare for the game, though David Moyes' team will next play Tottenham on Thursday.
    "The Premier League is a national competition and the scheduling of fixtures is complex," said the Premier League in a statement. "It includes having to ensure twinned clubs do not play at home at the same time, and take into account police requests, local events, broadcasting selections and several other factors.
    "Over recent years, FIFA and UEFA have taken more dates from the football calendar, restricting the opportunities in which to schedule 38 Premier League match rounds.
    "With the World Cup squad call-ups commencing in May 2018, these restrictions are tightened further this season with an early conclusion to domestic competition."
    City&#39;s in-form striker Jesus suffered a suspected knee injury against Crystal Palace.
    City's in-form striker Jesus suffered a suspected knee injury against Crystal Palace.
    Both Tottenham and West Ham will also play FA Cup games on Sunday, ensuring they will have had three matches in six days.
    "It is going to have a big damage on the FA Cup for us, to have two games in three days and then have to play another three days later in the FA Cup," Moyes told reporters.
    "That's where it's taking its toll and the Premier League is eating into dates where the Cup games might be getting used.
    "Do I want to win the FA Cup? 100%. But I don't think it can be where we can damage our league form."
    Go to CNN.com/sport for more stories & features
    West Ham's Head of Medical Services Gary Lewin added: "I don't think it is particularly fair -- physically it is it not a level playing field for all clubs, as some are playing every few days, some have a longer break between matches and some have a week off before playing twice in three days.
    "But that is how it is and we have to deal with it."