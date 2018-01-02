Story highlights Guardiola's Man City top EPL table

(CNN) It's been dubbed "the best league in the world," but the English Premier League's fixture scheduling has been labeled a "disaster" for player health by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Four games over Christmas and the new year has long been a tradition in English football, but this season's festive schedule has drawn the ire of Guardiola, whose team hold a 12-point lead at the top of table, but now face Watford on Tuesday, having played on Sunday.

"If you tell me that technically, physically it's good for the players: no, it's a disaster," said Guardiola ahead of his team's fourth match in 11 days.

Two of City's leading stars -- Brazilian Gabriel Jesus and Belgian Kevin de Bruyne -- picked up injuries in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend.