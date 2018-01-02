Rose McGowan docuseries to air on E!

(CNN) E! is joining the #RoseArmy.

The cable network announced Tuesday it will air a five-part documentary series chronicling the life of actress and activist Rose McGowan.

McGowan, who often uses #RoseArmy in her Twitter posts dealing with advocacy, has emerged as one of the leading voices against sexual harassment and discrimination against women in Hollywood in the months since allegations of sexual assault and harassment were first made against former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein has in the past denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

