(CNN) Paris Hilton is kicking off the new year with a new engagement.

The heiress, model and former reality star is engaged to marry actor, Chris Zylka.

Hilton announced the news in an Instagram post Tuesday, and professional photographers were on hand to capture the moment Zylka proposed atop a mountain in Aspen, Colorado.

"I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life," Hilton wrote in the caption. "My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist."

Zylka, who starred on the HBO show "The Leftovers," made a public declaration of his love for Hilton by getting her name tattooed on his arm in Disneyesque font in July.

Read More