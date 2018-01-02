Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Cuba Gooding Jr. – Show him the birthday money! "Jerry Maguire" star Cuba Gooding Jr. turns 50 on January 2. Hide Caption 1 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Carrie Ann Inaba – "Dancing With the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba can cut a rug on January 5 in honor of her special day. Hide Caption 2 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 John Singleton – Writer, director, producer John Singleton turns 50 on January 6. Hide Caption 3 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Joey Lauren Adams – "Chasing Amy" star Joey Lauren Adams can't run from her big day. She turns 50 on January 9. Hide Caption 4 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 LL Cool J – Mama said to wish rapper and actor LL Cool J a happy 50th birthday on January 14. Hide Caption 5 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Chad Lowe – "Pretty Little Liars" star Chad Lowe celebrates his special day on January 15. Hide Caption 6 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Guy Fieri – Foodie Guy Fieri is sure to have something cooked up for his 50th on January 22. Hide Caption 7 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Sarah McLachlan – We will remember you on January 28, Sarah McLachlan. That's the day the singer-songwriter turns 50. Hide Caption 8 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Rakim – Famed rapper Rakim is a true O.G. He also turns 50 on January 28. Hide Caption 9 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Ed Burns – Actor Ed Burns welcomes his milestone on January 29. Hide Caption 10 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Pauly Shore – Funnyman Pauly Shore can embrace his milestone on February 1. Hide Caption 11 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Lisa Marie Presley – Singer Lisa Marie Presley also rings in her 50th on February 1. Hide Caption 12 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Chynna Phillips – Hold on for one more day if it's February 12 because that's when Wilson Phillips singer Chynna Phillips will turn 50. Hide Caption 13 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Josh Brolin – Actor Josh Brolin also enjoys his special day on February 12. Hide Caption 14 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Molly Ringwald – It's a bit more than "Sixteen Candles" for actress Molly Ringwald. Our favorite 80s teen film star turns 50 on February 18. Hide Caption 15 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Jeri Ryan – Wish actress Jeri Ryan a happy, happy one on February 22. Hide Caption 16 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Daniel Craig – We aren't sure whether the latest James Bond, Daniel Craig, is shaken and not stirred about his March 2 birthday. Hide Caption 17 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Moira Kelly – "One Tree Hill" star Moira Kelly blows out her candles on March 6. Hide Caption 18 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Kenny Chesney – Country star Kenny Chesney can sing his own birthday wishes on March 26. Hide Caption 19 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Lucy Lawless – March 29 is a fierce one for Lucy Lawless as the "Xena: Warrior Princess" star turns 50. Hide Caption 20 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Celine Dion – Sing happy birthday to Celine Dion when she celebrates her big day on March 30. Hide Caption 21 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Patricia Arquette – Actress Patricia Arquette celebrates the big 5-0 on April 8. Hide Caption 22 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Orlando Jones – Actor Orlando Jones celebrates his milestone birthday on April 10. Hide Caption 23 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Anthony Michael Hall – Remember when Anthony Michael Hall played those teen roles in the John Hughes films back in the 1980s? He turns 50 on April 14. Hide Caption 24 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Ashley Judd – Don't forget to wish Ashley Judd a happy one when she turns 50 on April 19. Hide Caption 25 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Carnie Wilson – Singer Carnie Wilson joins fellow Wilson Phillips member Chynna Phillips in the 50 club on April 29. Hide Caption 26 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Traci Lords – Former porn star turned mainstream actress Traci Lords turns 50 on May 7. Hide Caption 27 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Tony Hawk – Tony Hawk skates into his big day on May 12. Hide Caption 28 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Ralph Tresvant – Singer Ralph Tresvant of New Edition gets his big day on May 16. Hide Caption 29 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Timothy Olyphant – Actor Timothy Olyphant leaves his forties on May 20. Hide Caption 30 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Kylie Minogue – We can't get you out of our heads on May 28, Kylie Minogue. That's the day the singer turns 50. Hide Caption 31 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Scott Wolf – It's a "Party of Five" plus a zero for actor Scott Wolf on June 4. Hide Caption 32 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Faizon Love – Also show comedic actor Faizon Love some love on June 4. Hide Caption 33 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Yasmine Bleeth – "Baywatch" beauty Yasmine Bleeth is 50 on June 14. Hide Caption 34 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Michael Weatherly – "NCIS" star Michael Weatherly is 50 on July 8. Hide Caption 35 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Billy Crudup – July 8 is also the day actor Billy Crudup celebrates his milestone. Hide Caption 36 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Stephanie Seymour – Model Stephanie Seymour celebrates her 50th on July 23. Hide Caption 37 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Kristen Chenoweth – Here's hoping Kristin Chenoweth has a "Wicked" 50th on July 24. Hide Caption 38 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Terry Crews – Touchdown for football player turned TV/movie star Terry Crews on July 30. Hide Caption 39 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Daniel Day Kim – Daniel Dae Kim famously left his gig on "Hawaii Five-O," but turns the big 5-0 on August 4. Hide Caption 40 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Eric Bana – Actor Eric Bana enters his 50th year on August 9. Hide Caption 41 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Gillian Anderson – The truth is out there: "The X-Files" star Gillian Anderson turns 50 on August 9. Hide Caption 42 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Debra Messing – Debra Messing of "Will & Grace" celebrates her special day on August 15. Hide Caption 43 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Rachael Ray – Celebrity chef Rachael Ray will probably have a delicious birthday on August 25. Hide Caption 44 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Julia Sawalha – It's going to be an "Absolutely Fabulous" birthday for Julia Sawalha on September 9. Hide Caption 45 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Guy Ritchie – Director Guy Ritchie gets his day on September 10. Hide Caption 46 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Marc Anthony – Singer, actor Marc Anthony hits fifty on September 16. Hide Caption 47 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Will Smith – Actor and rapper Will Smith will be getting jiggy with his milestone birthday on September 25. Hide Caption 48 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Naomi Watts – Actress Naomi Watts turns 50 on September 28. Hide Caption 49 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Hugh Jackman – Hugh Jackman may not only be "The Greatest Showman," he also enters the club of quinquagenarians on October 12. Hide Caption 50 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Tisha Campbell-Martin – Damn Gina! "Martin" star Tisha Campbell-Martin is 50 on October 13. Hide Caption 51 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Sam Rockwell – Salute revered actor Sam Rockwell on November 5. Hide Caption 52 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Kelly Rutherford – "Gosspi Girl" star Kelly Rutherford turns 50 on November 6. Hide Caption 53 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Parker Posey – Indie darling actress Parker Posey turns 50 on November 8. Hide Caption 54 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Tracy Morgan – Funnyman Tracy Morgan turns 50 on November 10. Hide Caption 55 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Owen Wilson – "Zoolander" star Owen Wilson is always in fashion. His big day is November 18. Hide Caption 56 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Lucy Liu – It's "Elementary" that Lucy Liu will be celebrating her milestone on December 2. Hide Caption 57 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Brenden Fraser – It's a birthday wrap on December 3 for 'The Mummy" star Brendan Fraser. Hide Caption 58 of 60

Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2018 Kurt Angle – Wrestler and actor Kurt Angle blows out 50 candles on December 9. Hide Caption 59 of 60