Hugh Jackman and other stars who'll turn 50 in 2018

Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Cuba Gooding Jr. – Show him the birthday money! "Jerry Maguire" star Cuba Gooding Jr. turns 50 on January 2.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Carrie Ann Inaba – "Dancing With the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba can cut a rug on January 5 in honor of her special day.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
John Singleton – Writer, director, producer John Singleton turns 50 on January 6.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Joey Lauren Adams – "Chasing Amy" star Joey Lauren Adams can't run from her big day. She turns 50 on January 9.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
LL Cool J – Mama said to wish rapper and actor LL Cool J a happy 50th birthday on January 14.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Chad Lowe – "Pretty Little Liars" star Chad Lowe celebrates his special day on January 15.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Guy Fieri – Foodie Guy Fieri is sure to have something cooked up for his 50th on January 22.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Sarah McLachlan – We will remember you on January 28, Sarah McLachlan. That's the day the singer-songwriter turns 50.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Rakim – Famed rapper Rakim is a true O.G. He also turns 50 on January 28.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Ed Burns – Actor Ed Burns welcomes his milestone on January 29.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Pauly Shore – Funnyman Pauly Shore can embrace his milestone on February 1.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Lisa Marie Presley – Singer Lisa Marie Presley also rings in her 50th on February 1.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Chynna Phillips – Hold on for one more day if it's February 12 because that's when Wilson Phillips singer Chynna Phillips will turn 50.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Josh Brolin – Actor Josh Brolin also enjoys his special day on February 12.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Molly Ringwald – It's a bit more than "Sixteen Candles" for actress Molly Ringwald. Our favorite 80s teen film star turns 50 on February 18.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Jeri Ryan – Wish actress Jeri Ryan a happy, happy one on February 22.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Daniel Craig – We aren't sure whether the latest James Bond, Daniel Craig, is shaken and not stirred about his March 2 birthday.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Moira Kelly – "One Tree Hill" star Moira Kelly blows out her candles on March 6.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Kenny Chesney – Country star Kenny Chesney can sing his own birthday wishes on March 26.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Lucy Lawless – March 29 is a fierce one for Lucy Lawless as the "Xena: Warrior Princess" star turns 50.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Celine Dion – Sing happy birthday to Celine Dion when she celebrates her big day on March 30.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Patricia Arquette – Actress Patricia Arquette celebrates the big 5-0 on April 8.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Orlando Jones – Actor Orlando Jones celebrates his milestone birthday on April 10.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Anthony Michael Hall – Remember when Anthony Michael Hall played those teen roles in the John Hughes films back in the 1980s? He turns 50 on April 14.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Ashley Judd – Don't forget to wish Ashley Judd a happy one when she turns 50 on April 19.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Carnie Wilson – Singer Carnie Wilson joins fellow Wilson Phillips member Chynna Phillips in the 50 club on April 29.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Traci Lords – Former porn star turned mainstream actress Traci Lords turns 50 on May 7.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Tony Hawk – Tony Hawk skates into his big day on May 12.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Ralph Tresvant – Singer Ralph Tresvant of New Edition gets his big day on May 16.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Timothy Olyphant – Actor Timothy Olyphant leaves his forties on May 20.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Kylie Minogue – We can't get you out of our heads on May 28, Kylie Minogue. That's the day the singer turns 50.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Scott Wolf – It's a "Party of Five" plus a zero for actor Scott Wolf on June 4.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Faizon Love – Also show comedic actor Faizon Love some love on June 4.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Yasmine Bleeth – "Baywatch" beauty Yasmine Bleeth is 50 on June 14.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Michael Weatherly – "NCIS" star Michael Weatherly is 50 on July 8.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Billy Crudup – July 8 is also the day actor Billy Crudup celebrates his milestone.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Stephanie Seymour – Model Stephanie Seymour celebrates her 50th on July 23.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Kristen Chenoweth – Here's hoping Kristin Chenoweth has a "Wicked" 50th on July 24.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Terry Crews – Touchdown for football player turned TV/movie star Terry Crews on July 30.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Daniel Day Kim – Daniel Dae Kim famously left his gig on "Hawaii Five-O," but turns the big 5-0 on August 4.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Eric Bana – Actor Eric Bana enters his 50th year on August 9.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Gillian Anderson – The truth is out there: "The X-Files" star Gillian Anderson turns 50 on August 9.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Debra Messing – Debra Messing of "Will & Grace" celebrates her special day on August 15.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Rachael Ray – Celebrity chef Rachael Ray will probably have a delicious birthday on August 25.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Julia Sawalha – It's going to be an "Absolutely Fabulous" birthday for Julia Sawalha on September 9.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Guy Ritchie – Director Guy Ritchie gets his day on September 10.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Marc Anthony – Singer, actor Marc Anthony hits fifty on September 16.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Will Smith – Actor and rapper Will Smith will be getting jiggy with his milestone birthday on September 25.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Naomi Watts – Actress Naomi Watts turns 50 on September 28.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Hugh Jackman – Hugh Jackman may not only be "The Greatest Showman," he also enters the club of quinquagenarians on October 12.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Tisha Campbell-Martin – Damn Gina! "Martin" star Tisha Campbell-Martin is 50 on October 13.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Sam Rockwell – Salute revered actor Sam Rockwell on November 5.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Kelly Rutherford – "Gosspi Girl" star Kelly Rutherford turns 50 on November 6.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Parker Posey – Indie darling actress Parker Posey turns 50 on November 8.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Tracy Morgan – Funnyman Tracy Morgan turns 50 on November 10.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Owen Wilson – "Zoolander" star Owen Wilson is always in fashion. His big day is November 18.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Lucy Liu – It's "Elementary" that Lucy Liu will be celebrating her milestone on December 2.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Brenden Fraser – It's a birthday wrap on December 3 for 'The Mummy" star Brendan Fraser.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Kurt Angle – Wrestler and actor Kurt Angle blows out 50 candles on December 9.
Celebs turning 50 in 2018
Casper Van Dien – Actor Casper Van Dien is 50 on December 18.