(CNN) Carrie Underwood says a "gruesome" fall that left her injured last November was more severe than what has previously been made public.

The country superstar broke her wrist in the fall, which sidelined her from a benefit concert and required physical therapy.

But in a blog post on her official fan website this week, Underwood also revealed that she injured her face, too.

"There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about, since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," she wrote in the New Year's Eve post, which was reviewed by CNN. "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well."

Underwood said she would spare fans the "gruesome details," but added that the doctor said he had put "between 40-50 stitches in."

