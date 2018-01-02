Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Tuesday, January 2

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 3:29 PM ET, Tue January 2, 2018

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch will retire at the end of his term.
-- The death toll in protests across Iran jumped to 21. President Trump tweeted criticism of the Iranian regime.
-- Pakistan's government said recent comments from US leaders could damage the trust between the two countries.
    -- Israel's right-wing government accelerated plans that imperil a two-state solution.
    -- Across much of the United States, you'd feel warmer stepping into freezer.
    -- Hoda Kotb will replace Matt Lauer as co-host of NBC's "Today."
    -- California didn't just legalize pot in the new year.
    -- Carrie Underwood said she "might look a bit different" after suffering a face injury.
    -- YouTube star Logan Paul gave an emotional apology for showing a video of an apparent suicide victim.