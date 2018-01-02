(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch will retire at the end of his term.
-- The death toll in protests across Iran jumped to 21. President Trump tweeted criticism of the Iranian regime.
-- Pakistan's government said recent comments from US leaders could damage the trust between the two countries.
-- Israel's right-wing government accelerated plans that imperil a two-state solution.
-- Across much of the United States, you'd feel warmer stepping into freezer.
-- Hoda Kotb will replace Matt Lauer as co-host of NBC's "Today."
-- California didn't just legalize pot in the new year.
-- Carrie Underwood said she "might look a bit different" after suffering a face injury.
-- YouTube star Logan Paul gave an emotional apology for showing a video of an apparent suicide victim.