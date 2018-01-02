(CNN) A Canadian man who spent five years with his family in militant captivity in Afghanistan was arrested in Ottawa, his lawyer said.

Joshua Boyle and his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, returned to Canada in October with their three children. Now, Boyle is facing 15 charges in connection with incidents alleged to have occurred since the family's arrival in Canada, according to Canadian media reports citing court documents.

CNN has not seen the court documents. Boyle's attorney told CNN the charges were accurate as reported. According to Canadian media reports, the charges include:

- Eight counts of assault

- Two counts of sexual assault

