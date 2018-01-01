(CNN) Two people were shot dead in demonstrations in Iran on Sunday evening, bringing the death toll to four in the biggest wave of unrest that the country has seen since 2009.

The two were killed in the southwestern city of Izeh, the area's local member of parliament, Hedayatollah Khademi, told the semi-official ILNA news agency.

Khademi said he did not know whether the deadly shots were fired by security officials or protesters, according to the report.

Izeh is located in the oil-rich southern province of Khuzestan, just south of the Lorestan province where two other Iranians were killed in protests on Saturday evening.

People gather to protest over high cost of living in Tehran.

The violence continued for a fourth day on Sunday despite President Hassan Rouhani's appeal for calm. In a pre-recorded address aired on state TV, Rouhani said that while Iranians had the right to criticize authorities, the government would show no tolerance for those stoking unrest.

