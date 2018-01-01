Breaking News

4 killed in New Year's Eve shooting at New Jersey home

By Matt Rehbein, CNN

Updated 11:10 AM ET, Mon January 1, 2018

(CNN)A 16-year-old boy is in custody after four people, including his parents and sister, were shot to death in a Long Branch, New Jersey, home on New Year's Eve, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired at the home about 15 minutes before midnight on Sunday, according to a news release from Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
The bodies of 42-year-old Linda Kologi, 44-year-old Steven Kologi, 18-year-old Brittany Kologi and Mary Schultz, a 70-year-old friend who lived with the family, were found inside.
Authorities said the teen -- who they did not immediately name -- was taken into custody without incident. It's unclear whether anyone else was in the house at the time of the shooting.
    Investigators believe a "Century Arms semiautomatic rifle" was used in the deadly shooting, according to the news release.
    The circumstances surrounding the killings -- including the motive -- were unclear.

    CNN's Laura Ly contributed to this report.