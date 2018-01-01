Story highlights At his annual New Year's Eve bash, Trump appeared in a festive mood

Trump again claimed he'd overseen the most productive first year of any president

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump rang in 2018 with shout-outs to his billionaire friends and a warning to his "enemies" during short remarks just before midnight at his posh South Florida club.

It's a yearly tradition at Mar-a-Lago: As the ball gown- and tuxedo-clad crowd waits for the stroke of midnight, the estate's owner mounts the stage to commemorate the passing of the year.

On his first New Year's Eve as President, Trump heralded the accomplishments of his first 12 months in office, but acknowledged it hadn't been easy.

"We're going to have a great 2018. It's going to be something very, very special. It's all kicking in," he said, according to a recording of his remarks obtained by CNN. "We have some pretty good enemies out there, but step by step they're being defeated. They're some bad people. Bad people. But that's ok. Someday maybe they'll love us. I don't know."

