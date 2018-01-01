Rome, Italy (CNN) Pope Francis used his New Year's Day address to highlight the struggles of migrants and refugees, calling upon global leaders to offer more assistance in 2018.

He paid tribute to those who have made "long and dangerous" journeys in an attempt to achieve a better future, saying that "Migrants and refugees: men and women seeking peace, this is the motto of this day."

January 1 has been designated as World Peace Day by the Catholic Church. Francis made the appeal before an estimated 40,000 devotees during his Angelus address on Monday in St. Peters Square, Vatican Police said.

"Please do not extinguish the hope in their hearts; we do not suffocate their peace expectations! It is important that everyone, civil institutions, educational, welfare and ecclesial realities are committed to ensuring refugees, migrants and everyone a future of peace," the Pope said.

Faithful held placards reading "Pace e' semipro possible" (Peace is always possible) on Monday.

In recent years, the number of migrants attempting to make the treacherous crossing across the Mediterranean from North Africa and the Middle East has reached crisis levels.

