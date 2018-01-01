(CNN) A massive fire has ripped through a 1,600-capacity parking deck in Liverpool, UK, destroying hundreds of vehicles and forcing some people to spend the New Year in temporary shelters.

Firefighters arrived on scene at Kings Dock around 4.50 p.m. (11.50 a.m. ET) to tackle the blaze involving "a number of vehicles."

"Initial investigations indicate that an accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite," Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

Authorities said that no one was believed to have been seriously injured. Some surrounding buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The fire service warned residents and local businesses to keep doors and windows shut due to smoke. It advised people to stay away from the area.

Read More