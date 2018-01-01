Mariah Carey's NYE hot tea is the first meme of 2018

(CNN) Mariah Carey does not need your redemption talk, s'il vous plait et merci. But admittedly, her New Year's Eve performance Sunday was infinitely better than the lip-synching disaster of 2016, and it was just weird enough to provide us with our very first meme of 2018.

Warmly ensconced in the bleached hide of Falkor , the golden diva and the two full-sized Tiffany chandeliers hanging from her ears wailed us into the New Year. There was confetti and sparkly nude illusion dresses and a little gospel choir and expert vocalization. It was all very on-brand.

But perhaps nothing was more on-brand than when Mariah paused between songs to ask for some hot tea.

"They told me there would be tea," she said, looking perplexed. Despite the hellish cold of the evening, there was not.

"Oh, it's a disaster. Okay, well, we'll just have to rough it. I'm going to be like everybody else, with no hot tea."

Mariah Carey asking for hot tea during her NYE performance pic.twitter.com/IHOxdCoIke — mariah carey archive (@mariaharchive) January 1, 2018