(CNN) Happy (really cold) New Year and welcome back to reality in 2018. If you ate and partied your way through the holidays, you may have missed some newsworthy moments. Here's a quick rundown to start the first week of the year smart:

-- At least 12 people died in Iran as a fifth day of protests swept the country. President Rouhani called for calm and downplayed the unrest.

-- In his annual New Year's Day address, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held out a rare olive branch to South Korea

-- A New Jersey teen is in custody after four people , including his parents and his sister, were killed on New Year's Eve.