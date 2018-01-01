Story highlights Rabbi says five victims were members of a temple in Scarsdale, New York

Heavy winds had forced the plane to change course, CNN affiliate reports

(CNN) A New York couple and their three sons were among 12 people killed when a small plane crashed in Costa Rica on Sunday, according to a statement from a rabbi in Scarsdale.

Bruce and Irene Steinberg, and their three children, Zachary, William, and Matthew were congregants at the town's Westchester Reform Temple, said Rabbi Jonathan Blake in a statement posted on Facebook

"This tragedy hits our community very hard. Bruce, Irene and their children have been devoted members of WRT since 2001." the statement said.

The Facebook post does not include the ages of the deceased family members. It says the Steinbergs were active in Jewish organizations in the community and were "cherished members" of the Sunningdale Country Club in Scarsdale.

Costa Rican officials said 10 of the 12 victims in Sunday's crash were US citizens, and confirmed that the Steinbergs were among the dead. Other US citizens killed included a family of four -- Ari, Hannah, Leslie and Mitchell Weiss -- and Amanda Geissler, according to the a list published by Costa Rica Civil Aviation and obtained from the airline in charge of the plane.

