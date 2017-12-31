Revelers around the globe ring in 2018 amid heightened security

Breaking News

(CNN)Throngs of revelers packed cities around the globe to usher in 2018 with public celebrations and fireworks, despite fears of terrorism and frigid weather in some places.

More than a million people lined the harbor in Sydney, Australia, to watch a 12-minute fireworks show over the iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Across Asia, people crowded into waterside viewing areas to see fireworks burst over Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong and other cities.
Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London on Monday, January 1, 2018.
People take photos during celebrations at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.
Lights and fireworks are seen at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
Fireworks explode over downtown Beirut, Lebanon.
People in Kim Il Sung Square watch fireworks light the sky above the Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea.
The Parthenon temple is seen during New Year&#39;s celebrations in Athens, Greece.
New Year&#39;s celebrations take place in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Fireworks illuminate the sky in Baghdad, Iraq.
New Year&#39;s fireworks are seen above the Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia. Over a million people gathered around the harbor to watch the 12-minute celebration for the start of 2018.
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong.
Fireworks explode above Singapore&#39;s financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year.
Fireworks illuminate the city&#39;s skyline during New Year&#39;s celebrations in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Tourist guides wearing 2018 New Year&#39;s glasses attend a celebration at Slender West Lake Scenic Spot in Yangzhou, China, on Sunday, December 31, 2017.
A woman prays in front of lanterns to celebrate the New Year at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea.
Swimmers take the plunge during the traditional San Silvestre Swim at La Comandancia beach in Tarragona, northeastern Spain.
Performers parade through the streets as part of the annual Joburg Carnival in Johannesburg, South Africa. Many of the costumes are hand-made each year for the event.
Pope Francis kisses the Christ Child upon his arrival to preside over the Te Deum prayer in St, Peter&#39;s Basilica at the Vatican.
A light show to celebrate the new year is staged in Xiongxian County of northern China&#39;s Hebei Province.
A child walks on numbers reading &quot;2018&quot; in Allahabad, India.
In Moscow, revelers filled special New Year's subway trains decorated with winter scenes. And Pope Francis led his annual Te Deum prayer at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.
Pope Francis incenses the Christ Child during the Te Deum prayer in St Peter&#39;s Basilica at the Vatican on December 31, 2017.
Pope Francis incenses the Christ Child during the Te Deum prayer in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 31, 2017.
After a year marred by mass shootings and deadly terror attacks, many celebrations unfolded amid heightened security.
    In London, officials deployed armed officers as part of a security plan they "developed and reviewed following the tragic incidents that have occurred throughout the year," Metropolitan Police Superintendent Nick Aldworth said.
    Armed police officers stand guard in Westminster, ahead of New Year&#39;s celebrations in central London.
    Armed police officers stand guard in Westminster, ahead of New Year's celebrations in central London.
    After a spate of sexual assaults marred New Year's Eve events in several German cities in 2015, officials in Berlin this year set up a special "safe zone" for women who feel harassed. Berlin, Cologne and other German cities also added hundreds of extra police.
    In Paris, 1,850 police officers were assigned to the Champs-Elysées amid a "double perimeter of security," Interior Minister Gérard Collomb told BFMTV.
    A firework explodes in Paris over the Arc de Triomphe, where spectators rang in the new year by watching images projected on the famed landmark.
    A firework explodes in Paris over the Arc de Triomphe, where spectators rang in the new year by watching images projected on the famed landmark.
    And almost a year after a gunman opened fire on 2017 New Year's revelers in an Istanbul nightclub, Turkish police raided a suspected ISIS cell last week to help thwart potential attacks during the holidays.
    In New York, where hundreds of thousands of people pack Times Square each December 31, Gov. Andrew Cuomo added additional security measures, including extra checkpoints, police dogs, street closures and undercover officers, according to WABC, a CNN affiliate.
    "You will see a stronger police presence out there than we've seen, even than what we've seen in recent years. And that's prudent, given the terror events we have seen and studied around the world as well as the three incidents here in New York over the past 15 months," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.
    Revelers awaiting New York&#39;s New Year&#39;s Eve celebrations bundled up as they gathered in Times Square.
    Revelers awaiting New York's New Year's Eve celebrations bundled up as they gathered in Times Square.
    And in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 people at a music festival in October, officials installed extra security -- including National Guard officers and snipers on rooftops -- along the famed Las Vegas Strip.
    Across North America, New Year's celebrators grappled with record low temperatures, as the holiday was expected to be 20 to 40 degrees colder than usual in many places.
    Of the lower 48 US states, only 10 aren't under a wind-chill alert.

    CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet contributed to this report.