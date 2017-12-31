Revelers around the globe ring in 2018 amid heightened security

(CNN) Throngs of revelers packed cities around the globe to usher in 2018 with public celebrations and fireworks, despite fears of terrorism and frigid weather in some places.

More than a million people lined the harbor in Sydney, Australia, to watch a 12-minute fireworks show over the iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Across Asia, people crowded into waterside viewing areas to see fireworks burst over Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong and other cities.

Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London on Monday, January 1, 2018. Hide Caption 1 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world People take photos during celebrations at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya. Hide Caption 2 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world Lights and fireworks are seen at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Hide Caption 3 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world Fireworks explode over downtown Beirut, Lebanon. Hide Caption 4 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world People in Kim Il Sung Square watch fireworks light the sky above the Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea. Hide Caption 5 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world The Parthenon temple is seen during New Year's celebrations in Athens, Greece. Hide Caption 6 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world New Year's celebrations take place in Edinburgh, Scotland. Hide Caption 7 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world Fireworks illuminate the sky in Baghdad, Iraq. Hide Caption 8 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world New Year's fireworks are seen above the Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia. Over a million people gathered around the harbor to watch the 12-minute celebration for the start of 2018. Hide Caption 9 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong. Hide Caption 10 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year. Hide Caption 11 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during New Year's celebrations in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Hide Caption 12 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world Tourist guides wearing 2018 New Year's glasses attend a celebration at Slender West Lake Scenic Spot in Yangzhou, China, on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Hide Caption 13 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world A woman prays in front of lanterns to celebrate the New Year at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea. Hide Caption 14 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world Swimmers take the plunge during the traditional San Silvestre Swim at La Comandancia beach in Tarragona, northeastern Spain. Hide Caption 15 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world Performers parade through the streets as part of the annual Joburg Carnival in Johannesburg, South Africa. Many of the costumes are hand-made each year for the event. Hide Caption 16 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world Pope Francis kisses the Christ Child upon his arrival to preside over the Te Deum prayer in St, Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Hide Caption 17 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world A light show to celebrate the new year is staged in Xiongxian County of northern China's Hebei Province. Hide Caption 18 of 19 Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world A child walks on numbers reading "2018" in Allahabad, India. Hide Caption 19 of 19

In Moscow, revelers filled special New Year's subway trains decorated with winter scenes. And Pope Francis led his annual Te Deum prayer at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

Pope Francis incenses the Christ Child during the Te Deum prayer in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 31, 2017.

After a year marred by mass shootings and deadly terror attacks, many celebrations unfolded amid heightened security.

In London, officials deployed armed officers as part of a security plan they "developed and reviewed following the tragic incidents that have occurred throughout the year," Metropolitan Police Superintendent Nick Aldworth said