Revelers around the globe ring in 2018 amid heightened security

(CNN) Throngs of revelers packed cities around the globe to usher in 2018 with public celebrations and fireworks, despite fears of terrorism and frigid weather in some places.

More than a million people lined the harbor in Sydney, Australia, to watch a 12-minute fireworks show over the iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Across Asia, people crowded into waterside viewing areas to see fireworks burst over Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong and other cities.

A light show to celebrate the new year is staged in Xiongxian County of northern China's Hebei Province on December 31.

Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga members dance during a gathering to celebrate the New Year in Makhmur.

Pope Francis kisses the Christ Child upon his arrival to preside over the Te Deum prayer in St, Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 31.

Performers parade through the streets as part of the annual Joburg Carnival in Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 31. Many of the costumes are hand-made each year for the event.

Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during New Year's celebrations on January 1, 2018 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark New Year's celebrations on Monday, January 1.

Swimmers take the plunge during the traditional San Silvestre Swim at La Comandancia beach in Tarragona, northeastern Spain, on December 31.

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong on January 1, 2018.

A woman prays in front of lanterns to celebrate the New Year at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday, December 31.

New Year's fireworks above the Opera House and Harbour Bridge on January 1, 2018, in Sydney, Australia. Over a million people gathered around the harbor to watch the 12-minute celebration for the start of 2018.

In Moscow, revelers filled special New Year's subway trains decorated with winter scenes. And Pope Francis led his annual Te Deum prayer at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

Pope Francis incenses the Christ Child during the Te Deum prayer in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 31, 2017.

After a year marred by mass shootings and deadly terror attacks, many celebrations unfolded amid heightened security.

Revelers stay warm in New York City's Times Square as they prepare for New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2017.

"You will see a stronger police presence out there than we've seen, even than what we've seen in recent years. And that's prudent, given the terror events we have seen and studied around the world as well as the three incidents here in New York over the past 15 months," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.

And in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 people at a music festival in October, officials installed extra security -- including National Guard officers and snipers on rooftops -- along the famed Las Vegas Strip.

As of midnight Sunday in eastern Europe, there had been no major incidents. But European cities also took security precautions. Almost a year after a gunman opened fire on 2017 New Year's revelers in an Istanbul nightclub, Turkish police raided a suspected ISIS cell this week to help thwart potential attacks during the holidays.

After a spate of sexual assaults marred New Year's Eve events in several German cities in 2015, officials in Berlin this year set up a special "safe zone" for women who feel harassed. Berlin, Cologne and other German cities also added hundreds of extra police.

And in Paris, 1,850 police officers were assigned to the Champs-Elysées amid a "double perimeter of security," Interior Minister Gérard Collomb told BFMTV.

Across North America, New Year's celebrants grappled with record low temperatures, as the holiday was expected to be 20 to 40 degrees colder than usual in many places. Of the lower 48 US states, only 10 aren't under a wind-chill alert.