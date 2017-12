Follow the New Year around the world

(CNN) Get out of your East Coast mentality, America. Not everyone starts their New Year when you do.

When it's 5 a.m. ET on December 31, people in Samoa have already shot off their fireworks.

Samoa is always the first country to ring in the New Year. American Samoa, its neighbor just 101 miles away, has to watch in envy and wait a full day

You can thank time zones for that.

There are 39 different local times in use , which means it takes 26 hours for the entire world to enter the New Year.

