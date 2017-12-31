Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world New Year's fireworks above the Opera House and Harbour Bridge on January 1, 2018, in Sydney, Australia. Over a million people gathered around the harbor to watch the 12-minute celebration for the start of 2018. Hide Caption 1 of 12

A woman prays in front of lanterns to celebrate the New Year at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday, December 31. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Tourist guides wearing 2018 New Year's glasses attend a celebration at Slender West Lake Scenic Spot on December 31 in Yangzhou, China. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong on January 1, 2018. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Swimmers take the plunge during the traditional San Silvestre Swim at La Comandancia beach in Tarragona, northeastern Spain, on December 31. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark New Year's celebrations on Monday, January 1. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during New Year's celebrations on January 1, 2018 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Performers parade through the streets as part of the annual Joburg Carnival in Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 31. Many of the costumes are hand-made each year for the event. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Pope Francis kisses the Christ Child upon his arrival to preside over the Te Deum prayer in St, Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 31. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga members dance during a gathering to celebrate the New Year in Makhmur. Hide Caption 10 of 12

A light show to celebrate the new year is staged in Xiongxian County of northern China's Hebei Province on December 31. Hide Caption 11 of 12