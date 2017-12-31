New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world
New Year's fireworks above the Opera House and Harbour Bridge on January 1, 2018, in Sydney, Australia. Over a million people gathered around the harbor to watch the 12-minute celebration for the start of 2018.
A woman prays in front of lanterns to celebrate the New Year at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday, December 31.
Tourist guides wearing 2018 New Year's glasses attend a celebration at Slender West Lake Scenic Spot on December 31 in Yangzhou, China.
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong on January 1, 2018.
Swimmers take the plunge during the traditional San Silvestre Swim at La Comandancia beach in Tarragona, northeastern Spain, on December 31.
Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark New Year's celebrations on Monday, January 1.
Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during New Year's celebrations on January 1, 2018 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Performers parade through the streets as part of the annual Joburg Carnival in Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 31. Many of the costumes are hand-made each year for the event.
Pope Francis kisses the Christ Child upon his arrival to preside over the Te Deum prayer in St, Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 31.
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga members dance during a gathering to celebrate the New Year in Makhmur.
A light show to celebrate the new year is staged in Xiongxian County of northern China's Hebei Province on December 31.
A child walks on numbers reading "2018" in Allahabad, India, on December 31.